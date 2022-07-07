We love the Duchess's latest look...
Kate Middleton attended a charity polo match in Windsor on Wednesday, wearing one of her chicest dresses to date. The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her husband, Prince William, and their dog, Orla.
The royal chose one of her favourite fashion brands for the occasion. Kate opted for the ‘Denvella’ dress by Emilia Wickstead, which featured a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette and stylish black piping.
The Duchess finished off the elegant ensemble with a pair of slingback shoes by Camilla Elphick, brown hoop earrings and a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses perched on top of her head.
She wore her brunette locks in a sleek, straight style with natural makeup that complemented her features perfectly. Sadly, Kate’s exact outfit is no longer available to shop, however we’ve sourced lots of similar styles. For more inspiration, don’t forget to check out our edit of the best summer dresses.
Get the look: Kate Middleton’s polo outfit
Emilia Wickstead Alice Double-Crepe Midi Dress, £1,550 | Matchesfashion
The use of double crepe brings a satisfying sense of weight and drape to Emilia Wickstead’s cream ‘Alice’ midi dress, complete with a smart point collar and fluid satin lining.
Livvy Open Back Midi Dress, £228 | Reiss
Take centre stage this season in the ‘Livvy’ midi dress. This high-neck style features a striking open-back detail that fastens with a self-tie bow.
Sandro Andrina Pleated Striped Shantung Midi Dress,
was £299 now £179 | The Outnet
This Sandro number features a striped pattern with a pleated design and button fastenings through the front.
Gathered Sleeveless Dress in Stretch Knit,
was £430 now £258 | Theory
Theory’s pull-over dress recalls the effortlessness of summer styling with a square neckline and a slim-fitting silhouette. Gathered along the waist for the perfect fit-and-flare, this style is crafted in a stretchy rayon using pre-consumer recycled materials.