We love the Duchess's latest look...

Kate Middleton attended a charity polo match in Windsor on Wednesday, wearing one of her chicest dresses to date. The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her husband, Prince William, and their dog, Orla.

The royal chose one of her favourite fashion brands for the occasion. Kate opted for the ‘Denvella’ dress by Emilia Wickstead, which featured a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette and stylish black piping.

The Duchess finished off the elegant ensemble with a pair of slingback shoes by Camilla Elphick, brown hoop earrings and a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses perched on top of her head.

She wore her brunette locks in a sleek, straight style with natural makeup that complemented her features perfectly. Sadly, Kate’s exact outfit is no longer available to shop, however we’ve sourced lots of similar styles. For more inspiration, don’t forget to check out our edit of the best summer dresses.

