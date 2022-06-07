Kate Middleton’s new polka dot dress is perfect for Summer

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance on Sunday.
Kate Middleton’s Platinum Jubilee wardrobe was nothing short of perfection. From custom designer pieces to jewellery from none other than the Queen and Princess Diana, the Duchess of Cambridge pulled out all the stops for the weekend of celebrations.
However, although it seemed as if we had seen all of Kate’s best looks, the royal made a surprise visit that you might have missed, and her outfit could be our new favourite.
On Sunday, Kate stopped by at a Platinum Jubilee street party that took place in Notting Hill. The Duchess could be seen chatting with residents and sitting down to enjoy a cup of coffee, but it was her dress that stole the show.
Kate opted for a bright blue number by one of her favourite fashion designers, Alessandra Rich. It featured a pleated design and a polka dot print, and she paired it with simple white heels by Jimmy Choo.
We happen to think that the designer number is the perfect Summer dress, however it could set you back a small fortune. Not to fear, as we’ve scoured the internet for our favourite alternatives. Keep on scrolling and get ready to shop…
Get the look: Kate Middleton’s polka dot dress:
Uneven Spot Print Midi Dress, £169 | Whistles
Make an impact at any event in this striking blue, spotted midi dress. Designed with short, floaty sleeves and a high neckline, the silhouette is fitted through the bodice and relaxed through the skirt, creating a flattering fit.
LK Bennett Mathilde Polka Dot Silk Dress, £379 | John Lewis
Easy to wear in an A-line silhouette, this knee-length dress by LK Bennett has a charming polka dot print and crystal-set buttons. Framed with a contrasting collar and long sleeves, it is made from soft silk for a luxurious feel.
Juliette Dress, £248 | Reformation
The ‘Juliette’ is slim fitting throughout the bodice with a relaxed skirt. This midi length dress has adjustable tie straps so you can fit it to your liking. There’s also a side slit on the skirt to give your legs some breathing room.
Alexa Midi Dress, £39 | Nobody’s Child
The ‘Alexa’ dress is detailed with a miniature animal print. Short sleeves and a skimming frame make it just as versatile as it is stylish.