Kate Middleton’s new polka dot dress is perfect for Summer

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance on Sunday.

Kate Middleton’s Platinum Jubilee wardrobe was nothing short of perfection. From custom designer pieces to jewellery from none other than the Queen and Princess Diana, the Duchess of Cambridge pulled out all the stops for the weekend of celebrations.

However, although it seemed as if we had seen all of Kate’s best looks, the royal made a surprise visit that you might have missed, and her outfit could be our new favourite.

On Sunday, Kate stopped by at a Platinum Jubilee street party that took place in Notting Hill. The Duchess could be seen chatting with residents and sitting down to enjoy a cup of coffee, but it was her dress that stole the show.

Kate opted for a bright blue number by one of her favourite fashion designers, Alessandra Rich. It featured a pleated design and a polka dot print, and she paired it with simple white heels by Jimmy Choo.

We happen to think that the designer number is the perfect Summer dress, however it could set you back a small fortune.

