Kate Middleton’s pink Boden jumper is still in stock online

It’s obviously been a very busy and emotional week for the royal family. In their tell-all interview with Oprah, which aired in the UK on Monday night, Meghan Markle bravely spoke about her mental health struggles, while Harry discussed his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, following his decision to step back from royal life.

They also spoke of their shock when one royal voiced concerns over Archie’s skin colour (they have refused to name him or her) and how differently the Duchess of Sussex was treated compared to sister-in-law.

Buckingham Palace has since released a statement, saying it was ‘saddened’ to hear how challenging it had been for the couple, and that the issues raised were concerning and would ‘be addressed by the family privately’.

While Prince William and Duchess Catherine haven’t made any official statements, the Duke did answer one reporter’s question about the events, while on a visit to a school in Stratford.

He said they were ‘very much not a racist family’, and that while he hadn’t yet spoken to his brother, he would be reaching out soon.

Kate remained silent, instead focusing on chatting to staff and children during the visit. She wore a bright pink ensemble reminiscent of spring.

Her belted coat is by MAX&Co., while her scalloped neck jumper is by one of her favourite British brands, Boden. While both styles are almost sold out, there are still some sizes left online, and you can create alerts to be notified if your size comes back in stock too.