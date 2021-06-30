Duchess Kate’s Zara outfit was a tribute to England

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

England’s football game against Germany last night was very much a family affair for the Cambridges, as Prince William, Duchess Catherine and their son Prince George descended on Wembley stadium to support the Three Lions.

As you know, they won the game, and many are crediting their ‘mascot’ George for the historic win, however Kate may have had something to do with it as well.

You see, she wore a white t-shirt and a red blazer, the colours of the England flag, and of course those of the national football team.

If you love her look, you’ll be pleased to hear that it’s new season Zara. The textured red blazer with gold buttons is even currently reduced by 30% in the Zara sale. It is sold out online, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to find it in store.

Of course, superstitions aside, we all know the victory was all down to the players, but it’s nice to think Kate chose her outfit especially, in honour of her team.