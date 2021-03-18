Kate Middleton’s St Patrick’s Day blazer is just £60

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You might have missed it due to the still Oprah-interview heavy headlines (including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropping their royal monogram, and ITV editing the interview for legal reasons), but Prince William and Kate Middleton made a digital appearance yesterday in honour of St Patrick’s Day.

The footage, aired in partnership with the Irish Foreign Ministry, featured messages from leaders around the world wishing everyone a ‘Happy St Patrick’s Day’.

In honour of the Irish holiday, Kate wore head-t0-toe green, and her lime green blazer was surprisingly affordable.

The bouclé jacket is by none other than high-street favourite Zara, and costs just £59.99. As with many items worn by the Duchess, it has sadly sold out already, however it’s worth refreshing the page regularly just in case someone returns theirs.

Kate, who usually likes to pay homage to countries when she visits them, also dug out her favourite gold shamrock necklace (£260 from Daniella Draper), which is of course the national flower of Ireland.

She previously wore it for the couple’s official tour of Ireland.