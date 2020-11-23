Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When Kate Middleton isn’t all dressed up for a royal engagement, she has been known to dress down, favouring Breton tops, jeans and plimsoll trainers.

There is one particular style that she always wears and has done for years: the classic Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Plimsolls in white.

She wore them as recently as this summer, when visiting families in Battersea Park to chat about the difficulties dealing with the pandemic.

The good news is you can get in on the action to, because the trainers are currently reduced by over £10 as part of the ASOS Black Friday sale. They don’t often get reduced, so this is a great time to buy them.

Wear these with jeans and an oversized jumper in winter, and with a pretty floral dress in summer.

Here are some other great discounts on Superga trainers in the Black Friday sale.

If Supergas aren’t really your thing, do check out our other Black Friday trainer deals, rounding up the best discounts on Balenciaga, Gucci, adidas trainers and more.

Happy shopping.