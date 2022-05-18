Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cannes Film Festival 2022 is back in style, and some of the world’s most iconic stars have jetted into the French Riviera, ready to hit the Croisette in their most fabulous outfits.

So far, we’ve seen the likes of Noomi Rapace, Eva Longoria, Lashana Lynch, Noomi Rapace and Julianne Moore attend the opening ceremony, with all three stars opting for a monochrome colour palette at the opening ceremony.

Noomi went with an off-the-shoulder Grecian-style dress by Dior, while Lashana opted for a high-neck embroidered cream number. Meanwhile, Eva wore a plunging, semi-sheer black gown embellished with sequins, while Julianne kept things simple in a drop-waist black dress by Bottega Veneta, teamed with a diamond and emerald necklace by Bulgari, dubbed a ‘Tribute to Paris’ for its homage to the city’s arts and culture.

This is just the beginning though, since the Cannes Film Festival 2022 will run until the 28th May, and will host movie screenings every day, so we can expect many more celebrities and gorgeous gowns to come (in the meantime, see the most iconic Cannes dresses here).

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel will be shown, so we can expect him and co-star Jennifer Connelly to attend. Viola Davis will be honoured with the 2022 Women In Motion Award for her role playing Michelle Obama in Showtime series The First Lady, so here’s hoping both attend.

Other celebrities presenting films this year include Tilda Swinton – always one to pull unexpected outfits out of the bag – Marion Cottilard, Anne Hathaway, Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart and Daisy Edgar-Jones. Needless to say, there is lots to look forward to.

Keep scrolling to take a look below at the hottest red carpet looks so far…