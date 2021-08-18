Kate Middleton colour codes her luggage for this reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It was revealed this week that Kate Middleton has a genius packing hack, and it’s no surprise given the fact she normally travels to different countries several times a year on her royal duties.

And it turns out it’s not the only travelling trick she knows. For example, her dresses have their own seats on the plane and she never wears this outfit when flying.

Now another one of her tips has surfaced online, and I have to admit it’s pretty genius and oh-so-simple. You see the Duchess has so much luggage that she apparently colour codes them so she knowns exactly what clothes and other essential items are in which suitcase.

Tags are attached to bags and suitcases so staff can direct them to the right destination (see above picture). For example, blue tags are for the luggage that is needed on the plane, green for the hotel and yellow for when it’s needed at a royal residence, say Balmoral or if the royals are staying at a foreign palace.

Each member of the royal family also has his or her own coloured tags, and both the Queen and Kate’s are said to be yellow.

This way, nothing ever gets lost. Very handy.