Kate Middleton’s dresses apparently have seats when she travels by plane

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, making news for everything from Princess Charlotte’s first day at school to Prince Louis’ royal wave.

Recently however it was Kate Middleton that made news, as details of how she travels on planes were revealed.

According to royal correspondent Emily Andrews, the Duchess of Cambridge is regularly given a spare seat to hang her clothes on, ensuring that they don’t get crimped.

The royal expert revealed the detail in the new Channel 5 documentary, Secrets of the Royal Flight.

‘Obviously when we go to the airports, especially when it’s hand luggage only, we’re trying to cram all our toiletries into that plastic bag,’ she explained. ‘It’s never big enough.’

Going on to speak about how royals don’t have to worry about the same luggage limits, Emily recalled that she had ‘been on a plane where Kate’s dresses had their own seat to make sure they were kept flat.’

She continued: ‘They are not going to be shoved in the hole just to be squashed by everyone else’s.’

The public fascination with how the royals travel comes after the private jet controversy, seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take four private jet flights in under a fortnight.

Secrets of the Royal Flight is available to watch on Channel 5.