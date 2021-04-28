Kate Middleton kept these boots for 17 years for a sweet reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridge family has been busy this week, first taking George, Louis and Charlotte for a special day out in the new Sandringham Park, and then playing with lambs in Darlington.

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a visit to a sustainable farm in Durham yesterday and the result was a video of them playing with lambs to country music. The pair dressed casually for the country outing, during which they were shown round the land, and even went on a tractor ride.

Kate wrapped up warm in khaki park jacket, knitted jumper and jeans, paired with some very special boots.

HRH the Duchess of Cambridge is known for recycling outfits, but even this feels like some sort of record, as she’s own the footwear for 17 years.

These brown tassel boots are by Penelope Chilvers, and she’s worn them on several occasions throughout the years and they’ve clearly stood the test of time.

According to the designer, ‘the style has been expertly designed to encase the leg beautifully, giving a sleek elegant silhouette’.

Kate was first pictured wearing the boots in August 2005 (above), when she attended the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in Stroud.

The boots clearly hold significant value to her, no doubt reminding her of many lovely outings when she first started dating Prince William (the couple are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary this week).

Long tassel boot, £475 at Penelope Chilvers

Perfectly styled and wonderfully practical – these boots are made to last – our Tassel Boots (as worn by the Duchess of Cambridge) encase the leg beautifully giving a sleek, leg lengthening and elegant silhouette. Available in two leg lengths – Standard (shaft length 40cm) and Long (shaft length 44cm) based on a size 38. View Deal

She’s clearly passed on her love of the brand to her daughter, as Princess Charlotte wore mini versions of her mum’s favourite boots in the Cambridges’ Christmas photo in 2020.

Luckily for you, the boots are now available to pre-order on the Penelope Chilvers website, and at least you’ll know the quality is good enough to last at least a decade.