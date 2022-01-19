Kate Middleton just stepped out in a pair of £2 earrings (yes, really)

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess loves a high street bargain...

We love seeing the Duchess of Cambridge’s outfits, just as much as we love shopping a high street bargain. But seeing Kate Middleton wearing a high street bargain herself takes our happiness to a whole new level.

That’s right, the royal stepped out for her first public engagement of the year on Wednesday, for a visit to the Foundling Museum in London. Kate looked as stylish as ever in her chic workwear attire, wearing a simple black roll neck jumper paired with a teal blue coat and navy wide-leg trousers from Jigsaw.

For accessories? None other then a £2.10 pair of earrings from Accessorize. The ‘Mini Hammered Doorknocker Hoop Earrings’ have been reduced from £7, and that’s what we call a royal bargain. It seems that the Duchess is a big fan of high-street jewellery, remember Kate Middleton’s hoop earrings from ASOS that she wore last year?

For hair, the royal rocked her signature loose waves alongside a statement makeup look. Her sharp black eyeliner, rosy blush and pretty pink lip are all something we can get on board with. If you want to try the look out for yourselves, be sure to check out our guide to Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products.

Kate was joined by her husband, Prince William, during the important visit. The Foundling Museum tells the story of Foundling Hospital, the UK’s first home for children whose mothers were unable to care for them. Kate became a patron of the museum back in 2019.

Sadly, her exact earrings are no longer available to shop (that’s ‘the Kate effect’ for you), but not to fear, as we have recreated her whole outfit below. Before adding all these items to your basket, don’t forget to check out our Marie Claire vouchers site for all the latest offers and discounts from your favourite brands. Enjoy…

