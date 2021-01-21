Why Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton all wore purple at yesterday’s inauguration

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Yesterday’s inauguration was an historic day, with Donald Trump leaving the White House and President Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris.

The world watched as the new leaders promised a better future for all Americans, with a beautiful reading by National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman and performances from Lady Gaga – who wore a much-talked about brooch and had an awkward interaction with former VP Mike Pence – and Jennifer Lopez, who went viral for her reference to Let’s Get Loud.

As well celebrating the importance of this new era, people were also obsessed with the outfits worn by Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Ladies, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton as they all decided to choose different shades of purple.

Kamala wore an indigo coat with a matching dress by Christopher John Rogers for the historic inauguration.

Michelle started trending on social media, as she chose a darker plum ensemble – consisting of an overcoat and jumper with wide leg trousers – by Sergio Hudson, finished with a statement belt.

And Hillary Clinton decided on a purple Ralph Lauren trouser suit with a matching scarf and dark purple coat.

But what many didn’t realise is that Kamala, Michelle and Hillary may have been sending out a secret message with their decision to wear variations of the hue.

One theory is that the colour is a combination of blue and red – signifying the unity of the Democratic and Republican parties – and is often thought to be a colour suggesting bipartisanship.

It could also be a nod to the suffragist movement, described as the colour of ‘loyalty, constancy to purpose, unswerving steadfastness to a cause’ according to the National Woman’s Party.

What do you think?

