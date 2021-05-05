You can now rent current season pieces directly from Selfridges

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Renting dresses online has never been so trendy, literally, because now you can rent the best new season designer pieces for a fraction of the cost of buying them.

Introducing Selfridges Rental, a new rental service curated by the UK’s favourite department store and powered by HURR. It will work in the same way as the platform, letting you search and order your favourite looks to borrow.

Victoria Prew, the founder of HURR, says, ‘Selfridges Rental is a game-changer, taking rental to a current-season model. The edit has been expertly curated by their in-house buying team, mixing trend-led pieces with sold-out hero styles. It really looks too good to be true!’

The collection includes current season pieces by labels such as Missoni, Simone Rocha, Stella McCartney, Cecile Bahnsen, Bottega Veneta and GANNI to name but a few.

It’s the perfect solution for customers who want the designer lifestyle without the price tag, or those who simply fancy a change on a regular basis, without the waste.

The move is part of the newly launched HURR Enterprise, an end-to-end solution enabling brands and retailers to launch their own rental service.

Further brands are expected to follow suit, with HURR Enterprise already in talks with a number of major mid-luxury brands.