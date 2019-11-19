They were massive last season, and aren’t going anywhere fast. There’s no doubt about it, hair clips are still the must-have hair accessory, especially now it’s almost party season.

First spotted on the runway at Simone Rocha a few seasons ago, they quickly trickled down to mainstream fashion, becoming the cult accessory of party season 2018.

The appeal is evident. They are an easy way to update an outfit if you’re strapped for cash – thought there are a lot of gorgeous designer options out there too if you have the budget, thank you Shrimps et al.

Whilst there are a lot of statement headbands out there (I’m obsessed with velvet and pearls), the hair clip the more werable way to get in on the trend and requires virtually no effort.

If you’re a minimalist at heart, opt for a classic tortoiseshell clip, or if you’re a maximalist, then you’ll love all the pearl and sequin offerings, which in my opinion go well beyond party season.

For summer, I’ve seen lots of lovely shell offerings on the high street, from Zara and H&M to & Other Stories, as well as by favourite designers such as WALD – the perfect addition to your holiday wardrobe.

New brands such as Valet Studio are also satisfying all my vintage dreams, with resin pearls and shells galore.

There are two ways to nail the look this season. Either wear two matching ones at a time, of if you’re a bit more carefree, I love the mix and match look, as long as you’re keeping it to similar hues or styles.

I personally love them as the finishing touch to a puff sleeve midi dress and minimal sandals, but for a more casual look, they’re great with a suit and trainers too.

Shop a few of my favourites above. Enjoy.