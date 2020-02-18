Disney is launching a princess wedding gown collection and it’s magical

If you’re planning to tie the knot, you’ll likely be visiting several potential wedding venues, organising favours and flowers, and realising that putting together the perfect seating plan really is that difficult.

You’ve also probably got a million ideas about the dress that you want to wear on your big day. Fishtail, flowy, ballgown, basque – there are so many options that it can be more than a little overwhelming.

You can forget the huge price tag, too. There are so many affordable wedding dresses and stunning high street wedding dresses out there that you can find the gown of your dreams for a fraction of the cost.

But if you know exactly what you’re after and dream of looking like a Disney princess as you walk down the aisle then thank your lucky stars because a fairytale wedding gown collection now exists and it looks absolutely magical.

House of Mouse and Allure Brides have collaborated on the Fairy Tale Weddings Collection which includes 16 styles – including Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Cinderella, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Tiana, and Snow White – that ‘capture the style and spirit of Disney Princess characters.’

The Ariel-inspired gown features ‘a gorgeous ruffled skirt that moves gracefully as the ocean’s tide’.

Then there’s an elegant ballgown inspired by Belle, which looks stunning.

Fans have also been given a sneak peak of the Princess Tiana gown that is absolutely dreamy.

The full collection will debut at New York Bridal Fashion Week in April 2020, and Allure Bridals CEO Kelly Crum said in a statement: ‘So many brides grow up admiring their favourite Disney Princess characters and are inspired by their journeys, gowns and stories of the classic films.

‘Our design team worked tirelessly on each of these incredible gowns, as each dress features intricate detailing specifically inspired by the timeless characters known and loved by all of us at Allure and Kleinfeld, as well as our brides. We are honoured to work with Disney on this collection and see the romance of it come to life.’

Incorporating materials such as soft mikado, ethereal tulle and flowing chiffon, the dresses will be available at selected bridal boutiques across North America with prices ranging from $1,200 to $2,500. A selected seven of the styles will be available exclusively at Kleinfeld Bridal stores in New York and Toronto with prices ranging from $3,500 to $10,000.

So if you really want to look like a Disney princess on your wedding day, perhaps a trip overseas is in order…