Last year’s sell-out ASOS trench is back and it’s even better

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Last year, ASOS served up the perfect checkered trench coat for less than £100, and it was an instant sell-out, gracing the backs of editors and influencers alike.

Well now it’s back for another season, and it’s even better than the last one. Introducing the ASOS DESIGN check spliced oversized trench coat in stone, which comes in at £75.

The reason I say it’s better than last season’s is that it’s slightly more wearable, given that the check pattern as at the back of the coat, meaning it’s super classic and timeless from the front. Business up front and party at the back if you will.

The coat is also available with a black panel at the back if you want to keep things even more classic, though the checks are the winner for me.

ASOS has revealed that trench coats are one of their best-selling items so you might have to be quick if you want to get in on the action before it sells out.

That said, there are plenty of other great trench options on the site for the spring season, from olive vinyl styles to timeless stone and navy ones.

Happy shopping.