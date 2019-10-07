This ASOS trench is perfect and it costs less than £100

I’m a firm believer that you can never own too many trench coats, which is why I’ll be adding a couple to my wardrobe this season, including a rather perfect checked version, courtesy of ASOS.

I first spotted it on influencer Hannah Crosskey’s Instagram stories and it was love at first site. It has a chic check pattern with classic camel-coloured sleeves, and has a slightly oversized fit which instantly makes it looks expensive.

In fact, I first thought it was designer, until Hannah pointed out that it was ASOS, and cost a mere £75 which I’m sure we can all agree is a bargain for a trench coat that in theory will last you forever.

This is perfect if you’re looking for a new season coat which is a little bit more exciting than your classic trench – although there’s of course room for that too.

Shop now: ASOS DESIGN trench coat with check splicing for £75 from ASOS

It’s currently available in all sizes, and also comes in CURVE, which goes up to a UK size 30. I don’t expect stock will last for much longer though, so in my opinion you should get it before it sells out.

Wear if over a knitted midi dress, paired with white boots for an effortlessly chic look.