Donald Trump really cares about what Brad Pitt thinks of him

First he took aim at Parasite winning best picture at this year’s Academy Awards for being ‘a movie from South Korea!’ (Shock horror.) Now Donald Trump has beef to settle with Brad Pitt, too.

After Brad’s acceptance speech for best supporting actor at the Academy Awards included a little dig at the president’s impeachment trial, Trump, true to form, embarked on his own tirade against the actor.

‘They told me I only had 45 seconds this year, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,’ Brad joked in his speech, in reference to the Senate’s decision not to hear from witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial.

So the timing of the president’s declaration that he ‘was never a big fan’ of Brad’s to the crowd of a campaign rally in Colorado is… convenient.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the president told the crowd: ‘And then you have Brad Pitt, I was never a big fan of his. He got up, said a little wise guy thing. He’s a little wise guy.’

Brad took home his second Academy Award at this year’s ceremony, winning best supporting actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He had previously shared in the prize of best picture for his role as a producer on 12 Years a Slave in 2014. It was a highly successful award season for Brad, who reportedly skipped the 2020 BAFAs (where he again won best supporting actor) to focus on his relationship with his son Maddox.

Continuing to declare his general disdain for the Academy Awards (it’s unlikely he received an invitation) Trump told the rally: ‘How bad were the Academy Awards this year? And the winner is… a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of that, they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know. Let’s get Gone With the Wind back, please? Sunset Boulevard. So many great movies.’

The perfect response, however, came from NEON, Parasite’s U.S. distributor. ‘Understandable, he can’t read,’ the company tweeted.