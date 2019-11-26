A crystal advent calendar actually exists and we’re obsessed

Christmas is officially here, and if the mince pies, festive Netflix films and turkey trimmings Pret sandwiches weren’t convincing enough, advent calendar shopping is sure to get you feeling festive.

The options are endless, with chocolate and picture calendars no longer the only offerings over the Yule tide.

Yes of course you can invest in Hotel Chocolat, Cadburys or Reece’s, but this year there is also every alternative under the sun available.

From cheese, socks and gin to stationary, coffee and tech, advent calendars now cover every base. And let’s not forget the beauty calendars – everything from Charlotte Tilbury and Jo Malone to Glossy Box and Liberty. Plus, don’t get us started on the Missoma jewellery advent calendar – this writer is still saving.

But it was a new offering that made news this week as it was revealed that a crystal advent calendar was being released.

Yes, this is not a drill. A healing crystal advent calendar exists and we’re obsessed.

The calendar, sold on Charmedbyanangel.com features 24 individually packaged gemstones, and it retails at just £15.

So, whether you’re treating yourself or indulging a mystic friend, this could be the gift for you.

If you’ll excuse us, we’re off to read up on crystals.