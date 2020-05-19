Prince William and Kate Middleton have made more changes to their social media accounts

Last month, it was revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton have hired a new social media manager, who previously worked for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before they officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year.

Since then, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been making various changes to their social media accounts, from updating their profile pictures to ensuring that their feed is more personal, and adding videos of their Norfolk home as well as featuring their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis more than ever before.

William and Kate have also been using their platforms to share information about their latest endeavours and the work they are doing behind the scenes to support those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, eagled-eyed fans have noticed that the couple made even more changes to their accounts this week.

Alongside the new family photo, Duke and Duchess have changed their names on both Twitter and Instagram after more than five years.

Since Harry and Meghan launched their own account, Sussex Royal, in 2019, the Cambridges’ original Kensington Royal handle has been used to represent the family of five.

However, William and Kate have now updated their names in their bios on both their Instagram and Twitter pages and they now both read: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’.

The descriptions remain as ‘The official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, based at Kensington Palace’ on both platforms.

The handle remains Kensington Royal.

The royals set up their Twitter account in 2014, and it was initially used for William, Kate and Harry. The three later set up their own Instagram account in 2015.

When Harry and Meghan launched their own Sussex Royal account four years later, the Kensington Royal account became focused on the Cambridge family and their work.