William and Kate have updated their Instagram after hiring Harry and Meghan’s former social media manager

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked about family in the world, with their popularity surging during the coronavirus outbreak.

Yes, from their surprise phone calls to NHS workers and school children, to posting videos applauding the NHS on their doorstep with neighbours, the Cambridges are more active than ever on social media.

And it’s not just the amount that they are posting that has changed, the Cambridge family’s social media presence has become a lot more personal – with video clips showing inside their Norfolk and London homes and George, Charlotte and Louis having more of a presence on the grid.

Now boasting 11.8 million followers on Instagram, the Cambridge family’s new direction certainly seems to be proving popular.

This week, Kate and William made a big change to their Kensington royal social media accounts, and we’re here for it.

The Cambridge family changed their profile pictures on all of their social media platforms to reflect the current times.

Instead of the previous photo – an idyllic family shot taken in the gardens of their Norfolk home, they have opted for a photograph of the family of five clapping for carers on their doorstep. Talk about relatable royals!

This comes after the news, via People, that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have hired Harry and Meghan’s former social media manager, David Watkins.

It is not yet clear whether David has started working for the couple just yet, but judging by the new relaxed and personal feel of Kensington Royal’s social channels, it would appear that he might have.

Neither the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge nor the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have commented.