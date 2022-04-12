Why Prince William and Kate Middleton didn’t attend Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s star studded wedding has been making headlines since the couple said ‘I do’ on Saturday.

The pair married at Nicola’s father’s £79 million oceanfront estate in Palm Beach, Florida and it has set the celebrity and fashion worlds abuzz – from the hidden detail in the bride’s Valentino gown to Victoria Beckham’s stunning silk slip.

Naturally the guest list was packed with A listers, from Venus and Serena Williams to Eva Longoria. But many noticed that Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are said to be close friends of David and Victoria Beckham, didn’t attend the celebrity event of the year.

The Beckhams attended the Cambridges wedding in 2011, and it has been reported that the Duke and Duchess were invited to Brooklyn’s big day, given that ‘David’s attachment and history go back with William and Kate and they have a very strong relationship and they were their choice of wedding guest’, according to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail.

However, the royal couple were unable to make it. The insider continued that they declined the invite, but sent a polite note to the couple ‘wishing them a great deal of joy’ but stating ‘they are unable to attend’.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

William and Kate recently returned to the UK following an 8 day tour of the Caribbean, and often run to strict schedules when it comes to their official duties – so perhaps there just wasn’t enough time in their diaries to fly over to the US for the weekend.

Either way, it looks like Brooklyn and Nicola’s big day was definitely one to remember!