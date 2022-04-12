The dress Victoria Beckham wore to her son’s wedding is epic

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You’ve by now read all about Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding extravaganza, including the secret message the bride added to her wedding dress.

But have you seen the amazing dress Victoria Beckham wore though? Needless to say, it almost upstaged the bride.

As you might have guessed, the designer picked a style from her own collection for the big day, and this slinky silver slip dress adorned with French lace is from her pre-fall 22 line.

The gown was originally created in yellow, however VB re-imagined it in silver for the big day. She took to Instagram to explain.

‘A special dress for a special day. The first Victoria couture dress made in our London atelier. The bespoke fabric was developed by one of my favourite mills in Italy, it’s like liquid metal and hangs so beautifully,’ she said.

She added, ‘It’s been a labour of love and I’m so grateful to my incredible team for creating something so beautiful for me. VB x’

According to British Vogue, she chose the fabric as it reminded her of the way the moon reflects on the ocean. How very romantic.

The dress will be available to buy from July on the Victoria Beckham website, but if you want to copy her look now, I’ve found some great alternatives for you to shop above.