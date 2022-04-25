Prince Harry’s comments about ‘protecting’ the Queen are reportedly ‘linked to Prince Andrew’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Before he landed in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games earlier this month, Prince Harry made a surprise and secret visit to Windsor to see his grandmother, the Queen, and his father, Prince Charles.

Though the trip with Meghan Markle was kept under wraps, it has since been reported that it sparked fresh hope that the Sussexes would return to the UK in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations as the monarch is said to have asked the couple to appear on Buckingham Palace balcony with the family, and Harry told reporters that it was ‘great’ to see her and ‘catch up’ over tea.

During an interview for NBC at the start of the competition in The Hague, Harry also spoke about wanting to ‘protect’ the monarch, saying: ‘I’m just making sure she’s protected and [has] got the right people around her.’

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s awkward reaction when asked about his comments went viral shortly after, but while royal fans believed he could be talking about Charles and William or palace aides, the Mirror claims that he was actually alluding to Prince Andrew.

According to the publication, it was sparked by the decision to have Andrew escort the Queen into Westminster Abbey for Prince Philip’s memorial service in March.

A Buckingham Palace source told the paper: ‘Those images of Prince Andrew escorting the Queen to Westminster Abbey may have upset Harry, which is now believed to be one of the reasons he made such an astonishing remark.

‘Harry is familiar with the Queen’s aides and there is no animosity at all. The Palace were aware he might do an interview, but no one was expecting those sorts of comments. He seemed to be implying he had concerns over the Queen’s safety.

‘There is a feeling this may be linked to Andrew who has grown quite close to his mother in recent months.’

The Duke of Sussex has not elaborated on his comments.