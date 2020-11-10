The Pandora Black Friday deals to get really excited about

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Pandora Black Friday is coming – here’s everything you need to know

With Black Friday 2020 just around the corner, it’s likely that you’re scouring the internet for early deals and sneak previews. Whether you’re planning to update your wardrobe with the Topshop Black Friday sale or treating yourself to something from the Gucci Black Friday deals (erm, hello Soho Disco bag), the fact is that there’s no better excuse to shop to your heart’s content on November payday.

(Read: stay in your pyjamas, order a Deliveroo and put Christmas films on in the background as you make some seriously irresistible purchases).

And with Christmas just over a month away, it’s time to start eyeing up special pieces of jewellery and ‘accidentally’ sending links to your other half.

But before you splash the cash, remember you can save yourself (or your beloved) a bit of money in the Pandora Black Friday sale.

Oh yes, the popular brand is gearing up for some epic deals this year, and if 2019 is anything to go by you could find yourself bagging a bargain.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Pandora Black Friday deals…

When is Pandora Black Friday?

Every year, Black Friday falls on the last weekend of November, meaning that in 2020 it’ll start on Friday 27th November. You’ll find so many discounts – whether you’re after beauty, tech or Yankee Candles – that it’s definitely worth making a list of all the things you want to nab before the date. And, of course, we’re here to help you find the best deals in preparation for the event (thank us later).

What Pandora pieces went on sale during Black Friday last year?

In 2019, Pandora decided to run a 20% off sale across all full price items on Black Friday. Mega deals – we’ll take them. And in 2018, they also offered a free gift on purchases over £125 – a limited-edition, sterling silver bangle with a crystal snowflake clasp. Fingers crossed they’re feeling just as generous this year.

If their previous Black Friday deals are anything to go by, then you’re in for a treat this year. Think charms, rings, bracelets and earrings with a hefty discount. Yes please. All you have to do is decide what you spend your hard earned cash on.

Will I pay for delivery on Pandora Black Friday?

Considering that all Black Friday purchases will be made online this year, it’s important to remember that you will be charged for delivery as usual. You can opt for the £2.99 for standard delivery or the £5.99 express shipping.

Where can I find Black Friday deals for Pandora?

Due to the second national lockdown, Pandora stores will not be open for Black Friday. However, you can do all your jewellery shopping from the comfort of your couch instead. Sounds like a pretty easy way to bag a bargain if you ask us.

We’ll also be keeping you updated on the best bits to buy, so make sure you bookmark this page for the latest.

For now, let’s take a look at some of the pieces we’ve got our eyes on this year and are hoping will crop up in the deals…

This 18k gold-plated pendant is perfect for anyone who wants to release their inner Hermione, and it has a super cute engraving which reads: ‘I mark the hours, every one, nor have I yet outrun the Sun.’ Beautiful.

Treat yourself to a hand-finished sterling silver birthstone ring, and wear as part of a ring stack or simply on its own.

This sweet twist on the classic bestselling charm bracelet is a must have, featuring a sterling silver snake chain which is ready and waiting for your chosen charms.

If you’re looking for a cute pair of hoops, look no further than the Pandora Rose (14k rose gold-plated) heart earrings.

So if you’ve got some Christmas presents to buy, why not make the most of the Pandora Black Friday deals?

As ever, we’ll let you know as soon as things come in.

So get ready…