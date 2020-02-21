Just in: Stormzy’s deleted all of his social media accounts

And nobody seems to have any idea as to why...

Words by Ally Head

British grime artist Stormzy went home from the BRIT Awards this week with the Best Male Artist crown and used his acceptance speech to thank and credit the many females in his team for his success, including his mum, Abigail Owuo.

And, in even more exciting news yesterday, Stormzy shared that Greggs bakery had sent him a pretty special gift to celebrate his win. This came in the form of their very first black card, which they’re coining a ‘concierge card’, and a pair of Greggs slippers.

The card entitles Stormzy to whatever food or drink he wants from any Greggs store, free of charge, for the rest of his life. Not bad.

Taking to Twitter to share his exciting gift, he Tweeted: ‘Are you mad the first Greggs black card @GreggsOfficial I have peaked this is brilliant.’

Just a few hours after he shared his elation, his social media accounts on both Instagram and Twitter appeared to vanish entirely.

If you visit his Instagram page now, you are met with a 404 page which informs you that the page ‘isn’t available’ as ‘the link may be broken, or the page may have been removed’, and if you try his Twitter, a page informs you that it just ‘doesn’t exist’.

As of yet, it is unknown as to why the 26-year-old’s accounts have been deactivated, as the artist frequently used the platforms to share his views and interact with fans. Considering it yourself? Read what happened when one Marie Claire contributor gave up social media for six months.

Stormzy’s millions of followers have been left understandably confused, taking to Twitter and Instagram to share their shock. One said: ‘Has Stormzy deleted his social media?!’, with another asking’What is going onnnnnn @stormzy?’.

Speculation is rife about why the rapper may have jumped ship, but some fans think it may be to do with his ongoing feud with fellow rapper Wiley, who is sometimes referred too as the ‘Godfather of Grime’. They’ve been in an ongoing spat for years now, mainly as Wiley vocally dislikes Stormzy’s choice to collaborate with mainstream pop artists like Ed Sheeran.