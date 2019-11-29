The Queen is hiring a travel director following the Harry and Meghan private jet controversy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly spent Thanksgiving in the US with baby Archie Harrison this year, and they announced that they would be taking an extended break from royal duties to spend time together as a family. They are said to be splitting the next few weeks between the UK and the States, with the Palace also confirming that they would also be spending Christmas overseas.

An official statement read: ‘Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, their royal highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess’ mother Doria Ragland.’

The couple are frequent fliers (which landed them in hot water following the private jet controversy) and the Queen is now hiring for a new member of staff to organise the entire royal family’s travel plans.

The Director of Royal Travel will be there to make sure that they are all using ‘safe, efficient, cost effective and appropriate travel services.’

The individual will be paid a salary of £85,000 p.a. and will be contracted to work 37.5 hours a week. The role is based at Buckingham Palace, and will involve having ‘overall responsibility for organising air travel… and overseeing the operations of The Queen’s Helicopter Flight and usage of scheduled train services and the Royal Train.’

The right candidate will also have to ‘liaise with the relevant authorities to provide advice and recommendations on travel, taking into account security, safety and environmental considerations.’

Earlier this year, the Daily Mail reported that the royal family spent £4.6 million on travel last year, and Harry and Meghan were criticised for using private jets four times in eleven days.

Harry opened up about their decision to fly privately, saying: ‘I spend 99% of my life travelling the world by commercial [aircraft]. Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe.’

Applications are open until December 20th.

Time to update your CV…