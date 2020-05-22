The Queen just celebrated some particularly exciting news during lockdown

Here's everything you need to know...

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now in its ninth week of lockdown and other countries across the world doing the same, morale is at a low.

Royal family members have been stepping up and taking it upon themselves to reassure the nation, with the Queen playing an extremely active role from Windsor Castle, where she is isolating with Prince Philip.

‘We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return,’ the Queen announced in a rare televised speech to reassure the nation last month. ‘We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again; we will meet again.’

The Queen has reportedly been riding horses every day in her Windsor Castle home, but she like everyone has had to cope with some disappointing changes due to the outbreak.

She is unable to see her children and grand-children, her weekly church services have been cancelled and her meetings with the Prime Minister are having to be held virtually.

It is the cancelled equestrian events that the Queen is reportedly the most sad about however, with Buckingham Palace confirming that most of the monarch’s favourite royal engagements have been cancelled.

The Queen’s news is on the up however, with one of the monarch’s favourite events, the Royal Windsor horse show, taking place virtually last week.

And during the virtual event, which saw over 250,000 people tune in, two of the Queen’s six entries in the Showing Classes won.

‘We’ve been delighted by the response we’ve had to Virtual Windsor 2020,’ announced Simon Brooks-Ward, the show Director. ‘It’s been fantastic to see the Show’s community getting together to keep the Show going – whether they are competitors, shop holders, sponsors, stewards, judges and officials or visitors – everyone has been engaged. I think it demonstrates how important the Show is for all and how close it is to their hearts.’

Congratulations to Queen Elizabeth!