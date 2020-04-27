The Queen and Prince Philip are quarantining with 22 staff members during lockdown

Here's everything to know...

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken.

The UK government has issued precautionary guidelines to follow in order to control the outbreak, with even members of the royal family following suit.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are on lockdown in their Anmer Hall home with their three children and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have left their Clarence House London residence to spend the lockdown in Balmoral, Scotland.

It is the Queen however who the public is most concerned with, quarantining in Windsor Castle and taking every precaution, being tended to by a ‘skeleton staff’, with reports that not even close members of the royal family are allowed to see her right now.

‘Obviously, the fewer people are in contact with each other, the better,’ a source explained via the Daily Mail. ‘No chances can be taken with the Queen’s safety in view of her and the Duke’s ages. But it’s also for the benefit of everyone who works at the Castle.’

The source continued: ‘Every firm has been told to send as many of their staff home as possible, and the Royal Family is no different….The Queen is being looked after by her closest servants, while a couple of grooms and stable lads are looking after the horses. Like everywhere else, normal life is being put on hold.’

But while it was widely reported that the Queen and Prince Philip were being tended to by a team of eight, it has since been reported that the couple are actually quarantining with 22 staff members.

According to The Sun, 22 royal staff members are staying in Windsor Castle with the monarch, with the staff members in question not allowed to see their family during quarantine.

‘They won’t be seeing their families because no risks can be taken and they can’t go in and out,’ a royal insider explained. ‘The most important thing is to protect the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh from the virus. If something happened to them it doesn’t bear thinking about.’

It has not been disclosed which members of staff are quarantining with the Queen.