Princess Charlotte has already made history for women and she’s four years old

Does anyone else feel like an underachiever?

The Cambridge children never fail to make news, from Prince George’s bizarre nickname to Kate Middleton’s recent revelation that Prince Louis wants to come everywhere with her.

It is Queen of sass, Princess Charlotte, who gets the world talking the most however, with the miniature royal undoubtedly being the public’s favourite.

From her sticking her tongue out to cameras pointed her way to throwing the paparazzi hilarious put-downs and asking for ponies for Christmas, Princess Charlotte is the royal we all want to be.

However, she is not only a trouble maker but also a history maker, with Princess Charlotte changing history aged two.

Yes, really.

When Prince Louis was born in 2018, Charlotte, as a girl, would previously have been bumped down the line of succession by her younger brother.

Thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013, this is no longer the case, with the Queen now ensuring that a royal female’s place in the line of succession is just as important as a royal male’s. Succession will be based on age not gender going forwards.

When Prince Louis was born therefore, Charlotte made history with her place in the line to the throne remaining unchanged – a royal first.

You go, Princess Charlotte!