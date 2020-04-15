Princess Charlotte was spotted taking after Kate Middleton in Sainsbury’s

These two!

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, making viral news with everything from her fashion statements (hello Kate Middleton effect) and her public appearances to sweet moments with Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Cambridge family has been making non-stop news this past month amid the coronavirus outbreak, especially following the Sussex family’s resignation from royal life and move to California.

It is the Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter Charlotte that made news recently however, with the four-year-old thought to be following in her mother’s footsteps, particularly when it comes to fashion.

Kate has previously been dubbed the Princess of thrift for her commitment to recycling looks, reworking old clothes instead of buying new ones. And this is something that she seems to have passed down to Princess Charlotte who was spotted shopping in Sainsbury’s in one of her most iconic outfits from Christmas.

Yes, Kate was spotted in the supermarket with George, Charlotte and Louis, with the onlooker Kate Carter recognising the group from Charlotte’s famous green Amaia coat.

‘I noticed Charlotte first as she had the beautiful green jacket on that she wore at Christmas,’ she explained to HELLO! Magazine. ‘Then I saw Kate, who had Louis in her arms and I thought “Am I the only one seeing this?” I couldn’t believe it was happening.’

It looks like there’s another thrifty royal on the scene!