A previously unseen photograph of Princess Charlotte is the most special to Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, making viral news with everything from her fashion statements (hello Kate Middleton effect) and her public appearances to sweet moments with Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

This weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge hit the headlines once more, making her podcast debut on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

During the podcast, Kate opened up on subjects that she has never publicly approached before, from being hospitalised for severe morning sickness to her experiences with mum guilt and the ‘terrifying’ Lindo Wing steps photo call.

The sweetest moment of the podcast however undoubtedly came from an anecdote about Princess Charlotte, as the mother of three explained why a never before seen photo of her daughter is her favourite.

‘I’ve got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell,’ Kate recalled. ‘It’s moments like that that mean so much to me as a parent. I try every day to put moments like that in, even if they’re small or even if I don’t have time.’

Giovanna Fletcher shared the moment on her Instagram, posting the photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell alongside the caption the caption: ‘Love the way The Duchess of Cambridge spoke about this picture of Princess Charlotte sniffing a bluebell. Life is busy. Life is hectic. Life is full of noise and demands. But when little moments like this occur they remind you there is beauty in the simplicity. In the peace. In curiosity. In love.’

