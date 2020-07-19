Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have released their wedding photographs

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

After having to postpone their May wedding due to the pandemic, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were married in a secret ceremony in Windsor on Friday.

Attended by the Queen and Prince Philip, the wedding was held in All Saints Chapel, Windsor Great Park, with just 20 guests – with one of their first wedding gifts revealed shortly after the ceremony.

Now, two pictures from the day have finally been shared – and they’re beautiful!

It’s thought that the couple waited a day to release official photographs so as not to overshadow the knighting of Sir Captain Tom Moore, which was also on Friday.

The first official photographs, taken by Benjamin Wheeler, were posted to the Royal Family’s official Instagram page on Saturday night.

Princess Beatrice made a sustainable choice in her wedding gown, wearing a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell that came from the Queen’s wardrobe. She also wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, worn by Her Majesty at her own wedding. How lovely!

Don’t they look beautiful?

Congratulations again to the happy couple!