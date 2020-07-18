One of Princess Beatrice’s first wedding gifts has been revealed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

On Friday, Princess Beatrice revealed that she had married fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony in Windsor.

Just 20 guests were in attendance, per the ongoing social distancing rules, including the Queen and Prince Philip.

The couple had been due to tie the knot on Friday 29th of May, but had to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony was held on Friday morning at All Saints Chapel, Windsor Great Park.

Shortly after announcing their nuptials, one of the couple’s first wedding gifts was revealed – and it’s lovely.

Florist Martyn Crossley, who has previously supplied flowers for members of the royal family including the Queen, sent the newlyweds a gorgeous bouquet in Beatrice’s favourite colours.

‘Flowers for Royal bride Princess Beatrice of York after her marriage to Mr Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi [sic] this morning in Windsor Great Park,’ he wrote on Instagram.

‘Very English garden flowers in the Princess favourites colours [sic],’ Martyn explained on Instagram to a follower enquiring about the bouquet. ‘The flowers included Peonies, Scabious, Eustoma, Stocks, Dahlie. Alchemila, Phlox, Alstrameria and Stocks with Eucalyptus foliage.’

Congratulations again to the happy couple!