Prince William makes a rare comment about Prince Harry following years of ‘feud’ rumours

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on a royal tour of the Caribbean, their first since the start of the pandemic. The couple are using the trip to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum jubilee and have been in Belize, visiting ancient Mayan ruins, heading to a jungle training facility and learning about chocolate making at a cacao farm.

This week, they also stopped by the village of Hopkins where they danced with local schoolchildren from the Garifuna Cultural Centre.

During the visit, the Duke of Cambridge was reportedly asked about his brother, Prince Harry’s, trip to Belize in 2012 where he also enjoyed a bit of dancing.

It was then that William made a comment about his younger sibling, who he rarely talks about in public following years of ‘feud’ rumours.

The brothers were always believed to have a close relationship, however in recent years it has been reported that they have grown apart. During a documentary which aired in late 2019, Harry told a reporter that they ‘have good days and bad days’ and in 2021, he told US talkshow host Oprah Winfrey that the future king was ‘trapped’ within the monarchy.

Since moving overseas with his wife and children, Harry has returned to the UK and reunited with William for Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021 and to unveil a statue of their mother, the late Princess Diana, last summer.

However, William has largely refrained from talking about Harry in public.

But ambassador at large for the Garifuna nation, Cynthia Ellis-Topsy, has revealed that he mentioned him during his royal tour.

She told PEOPLE magazine: ‘I said to William that when [his brother] Prince Harry came to Belize he was dancing and didn’t need encouragement. He is a wild card.

‘William laughed and said, “Harry’s not self-conscious”.’

William and Kate are expected to visit Jamaica and The Bahamas before returning to the UK.