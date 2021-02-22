There’s a special meaning behind the ring that William gave to Kate on their wedding day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary in April, and despite the fact that it has been a decade since the pair said ‘I do’ at Westminster Abbey, royal fans are just as interested in the smaller details now as they were at the time. Whether it’s the fact that Kate broke this 350 year tradition, or how she ‘shocked’ the Queen with this very un-royal decision, over the years we have learnt all about the behind-the-scenes moments from their big day.

One of the biggest talking points when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got engaged was Kate Middleton’s ring. The stunning engagement ring previously belonged to William’s mother, the late Princess Diana, who chose it as her own – as opposed to choosing one from the Queen’s collection – before her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.

It consisted of a 12-carat oval blue Ceylon sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds and set in 18-karat white gold, and although it was initially given to Prince Harry, he decided to pass it on to William.

But less is known about the gold band that William gave Kate on their wedding day.

The simple and delicate ring is not adorned with stones and is said to have been given to the Duke of Cambridge before the couple’s big day as a gift from the Queen. Although Kate’s engagement ring is set in white gold, the wedding ring is yellow gold – proving that the Duchess isn’t afraid to shake things up when it comes to her jewellery.

Experts at jewellers Joshua James told Express.co.uk: ‘Kate’s simple gold wedding ring is crafted from a special nugget of Welsh gold – a tradition that dates back to 1923 – by Wartski, a jewellers based in London.’

It is believed that the gold band is worth upwards of £2,000.

