What William said to Kate’s dad once he had walked her down the aisle

Lol.

In April, Prince William and Kate Middleton will celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary. That’s right – it has been nine years since the couple said ‘I do’. Since then, they’ve moved across the country, welcomed three adorable children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – and opened up about everything from life behind closed doors to the realities of mum guilt.

Their wedding was one of the biggest royal events of our time, which is probably why we’re still talking about it today. From Kate’s iconic wedding dress, to the royal tradition she broke, to how William knew he wanted to marry Kate in the first place, we’re just as interested in the finer details in 2020 as we were back in 2011.

The entire day was a large and lavish affair. According to reports, 1,900 people attended the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, 600 people were invited to a lunch reception at Buckingham Palace and about 300 people attended an evening dinner.

On top of that, the couple exchanged their vows in front of an estimated audience of 26 million people. That staggering number is sure to make you nervous as you’re walking down the aisle.

However, Prince William kept his cool and even joked with Kate and her dad, Michael Middleton, once he had walked her to the altar.

According to Marcia Moody’s biography, Kate: An Autobiography, William greeted the pair by saying: ‘Just a quiet family wedding, then.’

Lol.

Michael later revealed that he wasn’t the least bit nervous on his daughter’s big day, due to the fact he had her on his arm.

Aww.