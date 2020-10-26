Prince William and Kate Middleton have a very strict rule for their staff

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Every now and then, the opportunity to work for the royal family arises – whether the Queen is looking for staff at Windsor Castle, or Prince Charles is hoping to find the perfect PA.

But if you’re a fan of Prince William and Kate Middleton, they are currently looking to hire a new member of staff to help maintain their Kensington Palace home.

The housekeeping role was advertised on the Royal Household’s official website, described as an ‘exciting opportunity’ to work for the royal couple and ‘join a supportive and positive team’.

Naturally, there is a certain code of conduct that applicants must adhere to at all times while working for the Duke and Duchess, and it is essential they show a willingness to travel as the couple often spend time in their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Anyone who applies for the position must be able to ‘manage a varied workload, show initiative, be content to work flexibly, including being able to travel.’

They must also be ‘keen to take on new challenges as these arise’ and a ‘self-starter who also enjoys working collaboratively.’

But there is also one strict rule in particular that applicants must be willing to follow.

According to a report in Fabulous, there is zero tolerance for gossiping, with the advert explaining that individuals must be excellent at ‘maintaining confidentiality and exercising discretion.’

If you think you have what it takes, applications close on 7th November.

Good luck!