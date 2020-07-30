You can book a mystery holiday for £99 – and you could find yourself in the Caribbean

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’ve been dreaming of a holiday, bookmarking the most Instagrammable Airbnbs and imagining yourself lounging on a sun soaked beach, Wowcher is here to save the day. The discounts site is offering £99 mystery holidays and the hotspots include everything from city breaks to beautiful beaches.

There are over 40 countries on the list that are up for grabs for a bargain price, and all destinations have been approved for UK tourists without the need to quarantine when you return. If this changes at any point, they’ll offer you an alternative getaway.

So far, so good.

But it gets better. Countries include a number of European holidays, with their 2020 trips boasting a list featuring Ibiza and Italy, plus – wait for it – the Caribbean. Yes, really. You can jet off to crystal clear waters and unreal beaches in the Bahamas or Barbados for an absolute steal.

The £99 holidays are to be taken between September 2020 and March 2021, or you could pay a little more for a longer timeframe, between August 2020 and July 2021, at £129.

Departing from London Gatwick, Stansted, Luton, Southend and Heathrow, you might find yourself in Paris, Venice or Rome, or Florence, Amsterdam and Monte Carlo.

Other spots include Croatia, Marseille and Lake Garda.

You’ll find out where you’re headed on 14th August, and the getaway includes between a two and seven night stay in a hotel or resort plus flights for £99 or £129.

Wowcher explains: ‘If you find yourself undecided where to send you and a loved one off to, now’s your chance to nab yourself a surprise voyage!

‘From Barbados to the Bahamas, Malta to Monte Carlo, our prizes feature over 40 different worldwide destinations, with once-in-a-lifetime beach holidays to culture-crammed city breaks.

‘Whatever stay you snag, we guarantee a holiday to remember will be awaiting you and your luggage, or your loved ones should you choose to gift this unforgettable voucher.

‘Buy now and before you know it, you could be riding Switzerland’s Bernina Express, shopping in Milan, or living it up in luxury along the French Riviera!’

Good luck!