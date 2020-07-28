There’s an important reason why Kate Middleton and Prince William are keeping their children out of London

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the news that the family has been making homemade pasta and distributing it to their vulnerable neighbours to Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing, these past few months have been all about the Cambridges.

The most news however surrounded their Norfolk abode, with the Cambridge family relocating to their Anmer Hall home over the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week it emerged that two cottages next door to Anmer Hall had gone on the market, meaning that any one of us could become the Duke and Duchess’ neighbours. And this week, it was revealed that Kate and William would not be bringing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis back to London any time soon.

Why? According to sources, there are multiple reasons.

The family of five usually spend their summer holidays in their Norfolk home so it’s not out of the ordinary, but given the additional fact of the children breaking up from school, there is no need to return to London until it resumes in September.

The Cambridge family is yet to comment on the speculaton.