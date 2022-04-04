Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning to move to Windsor to be ‘closer to the Queen’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis currently split their time between their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, and their Kensington Palace apartment in London.

However, it has been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are considering moving to Windsor in order to be closer to the Queen, according to The Sun.

The royal couple are said to be looking at several royal mansions in the area following the monarch’s recent health scares.

The Queen’s diary is said to be ‘under review’, as it was advised that she undertakes only ‘light duties’ for the foreseeable future.

Following the news that she has had a wheelchair-friendly lift fitted at her favourite Balmoral cottage and has been unable to walk her much loved corgis for the last six months, the monarch has bowed out of many official engagements – but was ‘determined’ to attend the memorial service of her late husband, Prince Philip, last week.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

A source recently told the Daily Mail: ‘The Queen is still as alert, able and interested as ever but, physically, she isn’t as strong as she once was, which is entirely understandable for a woman of her age.’

She has now left Buckingham Palace and permanently relocated to Windsor Castle, and it seems the Cambridges may be following suit.

According to the paper, they have considered Frogmore House and Adelaide Cottage. While Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge was considered, he has no intention of budging.

A source told The Sun: ‘The need to move to Windsor is growing more and more. Andrew spends a lot of time with the Queen. He lives next door and is always there for her. During the Covid lockdown, the family were glad Andrew was always on hand.

‘There is not a man, woman or child who would not say he had every right to be at Philip’s thanksgiving. But the family have been adamant there’s no way back.

‘There are real fears that despite being banished from The Firm in January, he is using his closeness to the Queen as a springboard back into public life.’

William and Kate are also said to be looking at schools in the area, and it’s not the first time that insiders have speculated about the couple moving to Windsor.

In January, royal expert Kate Nicholl told OK! magazine: ‘Neither William or Kate have ever been London people and have never enjoyed the chaos of the city. Whilst their home at Kensington Palace is highly secure, they have often felt overlooked and that they lacked privacy.

‘The older their children get, the more apparent this has become. They love being at Anmer. But they need a base that is close to the capital so they can easily return for public engagements and events. Windsor seems like the ideal situation.’

The Palace has not commented.