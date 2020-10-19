Prince William and Kate Middleton could be leaving Kensington Palace this week

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When the UK lockdown restrictions were eased this summer, Prince William and Kate Middleton returned to their royal duties in person – something that they had admitted they missed while isolating at their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The couple have since attended various royal engagements, and even practiced making bagels at the iconic Beigel Bake in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also enjoyed a short getaway with their three little ones, heading to the Isles of Scilly

where royal fans spotted them cycling around the island of Tresco.

Since George and Charlotte returned to school and the couple returned to royal duties, and the family of five moved back home to Kensington Palace where they recently hosted a special screening of A Life On Our Planet with none other than Sir David Attenborough, who gifted George something very special.

However, William and Kate may be leaving the capital once again later this week.

George and Charlotte started their new school years at St Thomas’ Battersea last month, with the Prince entering Year 3 and the Princess beginning Year 1. Although they reportedly enjoyed their extended time in Norfolk this year, Kate revealed that they were looking forward to getting back to their studies.

During a recent video call with Saba Faisal, national director at the SOS Village (who the couple met during their visit to Pakistan last year), the Duchess admitted that her two eldest children were excited to return to the classroom and see their friends.

But as the October half term approaches, it is likely that the Cambridges will leave London for Anmer Hall once more.

St Thomas’ closes for the break on Thursday 22nd October, and William and Kate often spend the holiday in Norfolk with the three little royals so that they can relax and spend time together as a family.