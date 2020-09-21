The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s emotional father and son video is reducing fans to tears

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, noticeably stepping up over the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite having their roles elevated however, Prince William and Kate Middleton have not become more formal as you might expect. Instead, the couple is more relatable than ever, living life as normally as they can with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Their social media platforms are definitely reflective of their relatability, from hosting virtual Bingo games and sharing funny videos of their children to even getting into the Instagram Reels feature, accompanying a recent video with a Harry Styles song.

This week, the royal couple released an emotional video to their Instagram feed, and it is reducing fans to tears.

The video in question shows Irish Guardsman Lcpl Laverty surprising his son with his return, who jumps into his arms during his football match.

‘A sweet moment as Lcpl Laverty of the @IrishGuards, of which Prince William is Colonel, returns home from training to surprise his son,’ the Cambridge couple captioned the video.

The video was originally posted on the Irish Guards’ social media page, then reposted by Kensington Royal.

The result? Tears all around.

‘Tears of joy,’ commented one user, while another wrote: ‘Oh my goodness had me tears what a wonderful surprise’.

‘What a beautiful moment – I’m teary here,’ commented another, while a separate account posted: ‘Oh. My. Word. I’m crying watching this beautiful moment between father and son.’

This is lovely.