Prince William and Kate Middleton just made a big change to their Instagram account

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Royals - they're just like us!

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex family’s resignation, they are making non-stop headline news.

Their popularity has only surged during the coronavirus outbreak, with Kate and Wills sharing sneak peeks of their royal offices to Instagram, releasing sweet videos of their children and surprising NHS workers, school teachers and young students with video phone calls to boost morale and give thanks.

Yes, the Cambridges have been all over social media, with Prince William even reportedly having to be kept off the royal Twitter to stop him posting his support to Aston Villa.

Since rehiring the former social media staff of Harry and Meghan, the Cambridge couple has been upping their Instagram game, recently making a major change as they started using their ‘Instagram Reels’ feature, allowing them to make fun videos and release them to music.

Since the change however, the couple has already found themselves and their social media accounts at the centre of controversy, with followers outraged by their choice of background music on a recent post.

While posting about Prince William’s visit to Belfast to mark Emergency Services Day, the Cambridges selected the song ‘Watermelon Sugar’ by Harry Styles to accompany the video.

This appeared to cause outrage, with the song widely believed to be about oral sex.

The song selection therefore prompted royal fans to call out the ‘saucy’ post as ‘inappropriate’.

‘Not to take away from the fantastic work being done here but maybe check the meaning behind watermelon sugar lyrics!!!’, posted one viewer, while another wrote: ‘Isn’t this song a bit saucy for a royal family post??’

One Instagram user posted: ‘I believe this page represents The future King and Queen of the UK not some wanna be Influencer. Can we please keep it bit more informative and less childish.’

Another added: ‘Is there a Teenie running this account? PLEASE – It’s not to late to go back to a professional account!’

That being said, we’re loving the Cambridges’ Instagram Reels.

Royals – they’re just like us!