Prince William and Kate Middleton have been urged to keep their Instagram professional

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex family’s resignation, they are making non-stop headline news.

Their popularity has only surged during the coronavirus outbreak, with Kate and Wills sharing sneak peeks of their royal offices to Instagram, releasing sweet videos of their children and surprising NHS workers, school teachers and young students with video phone calls to boost morale and give thanks.

Yes, the Cambridges have been all over social media, from Prince William tweeting his support to Aston Villa to Kate and William rehiring the former social media staff of Harry and Meghan.

The couple found themselves and their social media accounts at the centre of controversy this week however, when followers were outraged by their choice of background music on a recent post.

While posting about Prince William’s visit to Belfast to mark Emergency Services Day, the Cambridges selected the song ‘Watermelon Sugar’ by Harry Styles to accompany the video.

This appeared to cause outrage, with the song widely believed to be about oral sex.

The song selection therefore prompted royal fans to call out the ‘saucy’ post as ‘inappropriate’.

‘Not to take away from the fantastic work being done here but maybe check the meaning behind watermelon sugar lyrics!!!’, posted one viewer, while another wrote: ‘Isn’t this song a bit saucy for a royal family post??’

One Instagram user posted: ‘I believe this page represents The future King and Queen of the UK not some wanna be Influencer. Can we please keep it bit more informative and less childish.’

Another added: ‘Is there a Teenie running this account? PLEASE – It’s not to late to go back to a professional account!’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have not yet responded.