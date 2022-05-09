Prince William is ‘fearful’ that private conversations with Prince Harry will ‘find their way onto Netflix’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations have sparked headlines across the globe, with Brits excited for the long bank holiday weekend to mark the monarch’s 70 year reign. There will be a number of events taking place across the UK in her honour, from a concert which will be broadcast live from Buckingham Palace to street parties and parades.

But one question royal fans have been asking is whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would attend. While it was reported that the Queen offered an olive branch when the couple secretly visited ahead of the Invictus Games last month, many wondered whether Harry would make it as he appeared to have prior commitments.

However, over the weekend it was announced that the Sussexes will be attending festivities with their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana – although only working royals will be permitted on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour.

Now it has been claimed that Prince William is ‘wary’ about Harry’s involvement in the Platinum Jubilee, as he is ‘fearful’ that their private conversations will become part of the Duke of Sussex’s Netflix £122 million deal.

While they are expected to be filmed by a crew during the visit, they have reportedly been told that they won’t be permitted to film the celebrations.

A source told The Sun: ‘William wants to talk to Harry to try to heal the rift between them but he’s fearful it will find its way on to Netflix, Oprah or into Harry’s upcoming book.’

Rumours of a ‘feud’ between the Princes began circulating shortly after Harry’s wedding, and during his interview with Oprah he said: ‘As I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother.

‘We’ve been through hell together. We have a shared experience, but we were on different paths.’

The Palace has not yet commented.