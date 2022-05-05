Prince Harry may not return to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations due to polo season date clashes

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Before he landed in the Netherlands for he Invictus Games last month, Prince Harry made a secret stop off in the UK to visit his grandmother the Queen. The Duke of Sussex spent time with the monarch, and following a ‘great catch up over tea’ it was reported that Harry and Meghan had been invited to join the royal family on the Palace balcony during the planned Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

When asked about a potential appearance during the long weekend, Harry told Hoda Kotb that he wasn’t sure as there are ‘lots of things, security issues, and everything else’ but that ‘this is what I’m trying to do, trying to make it possible to get my kids to meet her.’

However, it seems that those hoping to see the Sussexes over the bank holiday may be disappointed as the Prince may not be free to return to the UK.

According to reports, he has pledged to play a full season of polo in California, where he now lives with Meghan and their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie said that Harry will play the 12 goal polo season at Santa Barbara with his Los Padres teammates and will be part of the Folded Hills Pop Challenge from 9th – 15th May, the Lisle Nixon Cup from 20th – 29th May and the Cheval Athletics USPA Intra-Circuit from 3rd – 19th June.

If he is to participate in all three events, it may make it difficult for him to return to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee weekend which starts on Thursday 2nd June and finishes on Sunday 5th June.

However, he may be able to attend the Trooping the Colour on Thursday 2nd June if his schedule allows, although they have not indicated that they will be there in person.

We’ll have to wait and see!