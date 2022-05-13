Prince William broke royal protocol during his trip to Scotland for this very sweet reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are known for ripping up the royal rule book. When it came to their wedding, the Duke of Cambridge decided to do things his way by going against the proposed guest list, and Kate has often spoken about how the couple parent their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, by ditching a lot of royal traditions.

When it comes to overseas trips, they also do what’s best for them by ensuring that they fly as a family – something which goes against traditional royal travel, as two heirs must not travel together to protect royal lineage.

And it seems that William is continuing to do what he feels is right as the Prince was spotted breaking royal protocol during a trip in the UK for a very sweet reason.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were on a two day visit to Scotland, where they have been involved in a number of engagements which focus on mental health. They visited a primary school to support the Roots of Empathy scheme by Action For Children, for which Kate is patron, and later discussed mental health with staff and students at Glasgow University.

However, it was during a meeting in Kennishead, Glasgow, that William went against the royal rules.

The Cambridges were meeting locals who have been supported by the Wheatley Group, a housing, care and property management group which aims to help those in the area who are disadvantaged and vulnerable, and who risk becoming homeless.

One resident and royal fan, William Burns, became very emotional meeting the couple and the Prince decided to hug the 66 year old in a very touching moment.

Members of the royal family usually greet the public with handshakes, or more formally with bows and curtsies – although this, along with how the Cambridges are referred to in public, is reportedly set to change.

An insider told The Sunday Mirror: ‘They want to be more approachable, less formal, less stuffy and break away with a lot of the tradition.’

The source added that ‘now it’s more “Wills and Kate” instead of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’ and that they want to ‘focus on a modern monarchy.’