Prince Harry has given a sneak peek of his new LA home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have relocated to Canada and then California, but they’re continuing to show their support for the UK during the coronavirus pandemic through Zoom calls, video messages and engaging with their patronages during the crisis despite stepping down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year.

The couple moved overseas following their royal resignation and are currently renting a paparazzi proof mansion in Los Angeles, although their privacy has become a concern following reports that they have spotted drones flying near their new home.

But Harry decided to give a sneak peek of his LA home during a Zoom call.

In a video shared by StreetGames, the Duke of Sussex was sat in his garden as he spoke to volunteers from sports and wellbeing charity, Sport at the Heart, which has been supporting local communities during the coronavirus outbreak.

The StreeGames organisation was founded in 2007 and was one of seven charities which received funding from donations on Harry and Meghan’s wedding. In the lead up to their big day, the Sussexes visited two projects in Cardiff.

The three helpers revealed that they had delivered food and sports equipment to families in the local area of Brent, North London, to which Harry replied: ‘You understand the importance of being outside and being able to use sport and outdoor activities, to not only keep yourselves physically fit, but mentally fit as well.’

At the end of the call, Harry also wished them well, saying: ‘Stay safe, be well, you’re doing such amazing work and thank you so much for being you, and just being so kind and compassionate and caring to others.’

How lovely!