Prince Harry had a surprising reaction to the controversial royal family comedy, The Prince

Earlier this month, HBO Max launched a new animated sitcom based on the British royal family, titled The Prince.

Written and produced by Gary Janetti, who is known for his popular royal Instagram account, the comedy follows the life Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son, Prince George, who – despite being heir to the throne – wants nothing more than to be a star.

The show boasts an all star line-up, with Sophie Turner voicing Princess Charlotte, Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Dan Stevens as Prince Charles and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

It has already proved controversial, with William and Kate reportedly concerned for Prince George’s future following its release, but responding to criticisms Janetti said: ‘I do what I think is funny, and it’s never meant to be anything other than to give, like, a laugh and be silly and funny. It is never meant to be anything that’s mean. It’s all about George’s insane take on the world and his wanting to be a star.’

But it seems that Prince Harry, who stepped back from the royal family earlier last year, has had a surprising reaction to the new series.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Janetti was asked whether Orlando Bloom discussed his involvement in the show with Harry.

He said: ‘I don’t know if Harry has said anything to Orlando about it, but I know before the show premiered, he was aware that Orlando was doing it and he seemed to have a sense of humour about it.’

Orlando is believed to be friendly with the Duke of Sussex in real life, and spoke about The Prince before it premiered.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: ‘It’s not malicious or intended to be. He’s really got his finger on the pulse, Gary. He’s so smart and so zeitgeisty.’

He also revealed that his wife, Katy Perry, convinced him to take the job.

He added: ‘Actually Katy saw one bit of it and was like, “You’ve got to do this. This is genius.” And the animation is done by some of the guys who did Family Guy, so it’s going to be very amusing. And who doesn’t love the royal family?’

All 12 episodes of The Prince are available to stream now on HBO Max.